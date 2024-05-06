Deepak Nayar Sells 1,305 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.85. 111,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,053. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 27.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.