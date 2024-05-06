Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 153,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 319,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 17.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.50 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Defiance Silver

In other news, insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of Defiance Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

