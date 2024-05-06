Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.99%. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $58.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on DKL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

