Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delta Apparel stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

