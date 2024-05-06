DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. 424,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after purchasing an additional 369,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after buying an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after buying an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

