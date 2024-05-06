Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.510-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$300.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.6 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

DLB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.99. 543,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,524. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $91.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

