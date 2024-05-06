Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 80,128 shares.The stock last traded at $30.00 and had previously closed at $30.88.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

