DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $43.41. 6,365,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,662,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock valued at $45,903,509. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.