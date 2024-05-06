Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
DPM stock opened at C$10.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.37. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$10.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61.
Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09. Insiders sold a total of 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
