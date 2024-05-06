Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

DPM stock opened at C$10.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.37. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$10.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$5,527.50. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,527.50. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09. Insiders sold a total of 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

