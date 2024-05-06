DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.89. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $858.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.72.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
