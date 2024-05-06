e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,060 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for about 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 914,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,058. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,081 shares of company stock worth $30,457,064. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.