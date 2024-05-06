Electroneum Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.31 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Electroneum has a market cap of $65.31 million and $914,121.56 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,971,361,855 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
