Elena A. Korablina Sells 21,829 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.39. 307,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

