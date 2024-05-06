Elena A. Korablina Sells 21,829 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.39. 307,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $29.16.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.
About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
