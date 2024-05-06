ELIS 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $61,150.37 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $10.60 million and $61,150.37 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011572 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,544.59 or 1.00040518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012801 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05019326 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $303,696.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

