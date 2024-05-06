Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $35.03 on Monday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

