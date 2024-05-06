Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 9,571 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 145,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,432. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $119.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.