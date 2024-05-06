Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,914 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,171 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,705,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.30. 1,022,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

