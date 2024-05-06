Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,207 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,673 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $493.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,089. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $221.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

