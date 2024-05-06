Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,232 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.91. 620,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average is $200.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

