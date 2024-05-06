Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 38,297 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS HYD traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 590,098 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

