Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 23,654 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,702,000 after purchasing an additional 726,183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,504. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

