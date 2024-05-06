Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

VBR stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average is $175.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

