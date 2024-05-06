Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 1.27% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.73. The company had a trading volume of 63,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,005. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

