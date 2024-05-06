Enerflex (EFXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. On average, analysts expect Enerflex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE EFXT opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $726.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.61%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Enerflex

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.