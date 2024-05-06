Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.7%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.00. 3,566,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,097,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.