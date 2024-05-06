Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Trading Down 12.4%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.19. 216,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 233,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESI. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.18.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$435.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$430.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$444.50 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.1998433 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

