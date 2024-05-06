Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Lowered to $17.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NVST has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an underperform rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Envista from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,246. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Envista has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 953.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,031 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $54,931,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,874,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after buying an additional 944,596 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

