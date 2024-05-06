EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

EPR traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

