Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.56. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 361,095 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

