Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 6th (AAL, ADNT, AEE, AFG, ALB, AME, AMP, AMRX, AMZN, ANF)

Equities Research Analysts' Price Target Changes for May 6th

May 6th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 6th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $21.00 to $22.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $81.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $157.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $171.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price boosted by Argus from $440.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.25 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $112.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $31.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $167.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $312.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $210.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $121.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $69.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $400.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $205.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $21.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $41.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $76.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $99.00 to $111.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $118.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) had its price target trimmed by Jonestrading from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $80.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $130.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $35.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $55.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $39.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $172.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $315.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $240.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $138.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group from $29.50 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $48.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $65.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $40.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Argus from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $109.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Stephens from $85.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $475.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $458.00 to $452.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $23.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $26.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $104.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $121.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $549.00 to $530.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $58.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $221.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $375.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $46.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $110.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $113.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $96.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $88.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $185.00 to $170.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $101.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) had its price target cut by Hovde Group from $48.00 to $43.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $640.00 to $630.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Argus from $550.00 to $590.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $124.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $122.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $34.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $121.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $159.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $125.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $110.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $3.30 to $3.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $43.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $23.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target increased by Argus from $50.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $43.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $317.00 to $311.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $136.00 to $138.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $223.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

