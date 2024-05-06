Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 6th (AAL, ADNT, AEE, AFG, ALB, AME, AMP, AMRX, AMZN, ANF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 6th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $21.00 to $22.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $81.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $157.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $171.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price boosted by Argus from $440.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.25 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $112.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $31.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $167.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $305.00 to $312.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $40.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $210.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $121.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $69.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $400.00 to $435.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $205.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $21.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $41.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $76.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $179.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $99.00 to $111.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $118.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $110.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) had its price target trimmed by Jonestrading from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $80.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $130.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $35.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $55.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $39.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $172.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $291.00 to $315.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $240.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $158.00 to $138.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $220.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group from $29.50 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $48.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $65.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $40.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Argus from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $109.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target raised by Stephens from $85.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Kellanova (NYSE:K) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $64.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $510.00 to $475.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its target price trimmed by HSBC Holdings plc from $458.00 to $452.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $23.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $27.00 to $26.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $104.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $121.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $549.00 to $530.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $58.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $221.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $375.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $46.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $110.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $113.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $96.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $88.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $185.00 to $170.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $101.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) had its price target cut by Hovde Group from $48.00 to $43.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $640.00 to $630.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Argus from $550.00 to $590.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $124.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $122.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $34.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $121.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $48.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $159.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $120.00 to $125.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $110.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $3.30 to $3.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $43.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $23.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target increased by Argus from $50.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $43.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $317.00 to $311.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $136.00 to $138.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $223.00 to $196.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

