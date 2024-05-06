Eric R. Marchetto Sells 8,816 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,014. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,935,000 after purchasing an additional 146,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

