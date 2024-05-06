Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 392,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after buying an additional 163,180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,568,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 183,471 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 10,789.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 546,483 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

