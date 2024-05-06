Evercore ISI Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $67.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.37.

FTNT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,471,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

