Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 6.9%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.99. 341,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 686,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $604.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 737.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Exscientia during the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,395,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 405,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

