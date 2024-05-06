F Nicholas Grasberger III Purchases 25,000 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Stock

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,668.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enviri Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Enviri stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 363,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enviri

About Enviri

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRI. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

