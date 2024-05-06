Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.670-6.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.30.

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

