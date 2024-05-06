Fetch.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $293.17 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00003782 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $293.17 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00058447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,193,896 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

