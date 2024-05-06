FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. FGI Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 0.55%.

FGI Industries Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:FGI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. FGI Industries has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

