Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after acquiring an additional 499,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,704,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 381,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $6,600,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 4,082,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

