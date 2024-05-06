Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

RCL traded up $5.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.25. 2,582,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,496. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.93 and a 1 year high of $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

