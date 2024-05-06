Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,764,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,106. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

