Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $31.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $766.74. 3,396,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $760.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

