Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.60. 2,915,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,531. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

