Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $286,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,855,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,840,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,125,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.4% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.24. 444,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.48 and a 200 day moving average of $312.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

