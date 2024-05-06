Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 338,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 441,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 48,998 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 733.2% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,403,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,729,758. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

