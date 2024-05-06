Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,687,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,050. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

