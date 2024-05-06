Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,517 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3,123.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,686,000 after buying an additional 1,318,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. 4,855,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,605,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

