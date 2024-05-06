Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.79. 524,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,265,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $257,189,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,903 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $67,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

