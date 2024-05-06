Financial Analysis: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) versus American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

American International Group has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American International Group and Heritage Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 7 9 0 2.56 Heritage Insurance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

American International Group currently has a consensus price target of $80.44, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Heritage Insurance has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.16%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than American International Group.

This table compares American International Group and Heritage Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $46.80 billion 1.14 $3.64 billion $6.70 11.95 Heritage Insurance $735.50 million 0.34 $45.31 million $1.64 5.02

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 9.98% 10.54% 0.93% Heritage Insurance 6.07% 25.96% 2.01%

Summary

American International Group beats Heritage Insurance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. Its Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. It distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, emergency, and recovery services; property management, and reinsurance services; homeowners insurance products, including single-family, homeowners or duplex, and condominium owners; and dwelling fire insurance policies. In addition, the company provides personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as distribute indirectly to retail locations through wholesale agency relationships. Further, it offers personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of independent agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

