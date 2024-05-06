Financial Survey: Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) versus Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allbirds and Amer Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 3 0 0 2.00 Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79

Allbirds currently has a consensus target price of $0.97, suggesting a potential upside of 58.06%. Amer Sports has a consensus target price of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 30.23%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Amer Sports.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -60.01% -51.83% -33.02% Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allbirds and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Allbirds and Amer Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $254.07 million 0.37 -$152.46 million ($1.00) -0.61 Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.67 -$208.60 million N/A N/A

Allbirds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amer Sports.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Allbirds on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. and changed its name to Allbirds, Inc. in December 2015. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

